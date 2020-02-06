Lake County Panther alpine skiers traveled to Steamboat Springs to compete in the second slalom race of the season Friday at historic Howelson Hill.
“Flags flying in Olympian Hall and calm weather brought an exciting energy for the alpiners, but the steep pitch and firm snow conditions challenged the Panthers’ resolve,” coach Danielle Ryan said.
Salidan Lanee Dziura had her second strong week of slalom racing and led the team with a 12th-place finish out of 95 competitors. Dziura finished her first run in 46.34 seconds, the 11th fastest in the round. She lowered her time by 0.17 second on her second run but slid to 12th overall with a total time of 1:32.51.
Rowynn Slivka finished 29th in 1:41.35, followed by Taylor Duel (33rd), Cassidy Gillis (38th), Michaelah Main (47th), Elona Greene (72nd), Maddie Porter (73rd), Maya Nagel (74th), Gabbie Tait (75th), Morgan Holm (76th) and Lily Leddington (77th).
Steamboat’s Alex Blair finished first individually in 1:27.09, helping Steamboat win the girls’ team title. Lake County placed fifth of seven teams.
For the Lake County boys, Matt Cairns placed 29th of 75 skiers to lead the team.
Cairns made it through the gates in 46.16 seconds on his first run. Despite finishing his second run in 54.21, Cairns moved up four spots in the standings as six people ahead of him didn’t finish their second run.
Also for the Panthers, Eddie Glaser finished 40th while Jace Peters crossed 45th.
The Lake County boys placed sixth of seven squads with Aspen, led by first-place finisher Davis Colon (1:20.67), taking the team crown.
Next, Lake County will return Thursday to its home hill, Ski Cooper, for the final giant slalom qualifier of the season.