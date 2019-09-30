The Salida High School cross-country team hosted its home race Saturday at Vandaveer Ranch, challenging the runners with a difficult course and plenty of competition.
“It’s definitely one of the tougher courses we do,” said Salida senior Bean Minor. “It’s a dusty, uneven cool course.” He also said the hill in the middle of the race is “definitely hard.”
The Spartans, however, rose to the challenge and both the boys’ and girls’ teams finished in the top three to keep a team trophy here. The boys finished second behind 5A Regis Jesuit while the Lady Spartans finished third behind two 5A squads, Arapahoe and Regis.
Fifteen teams competed in both races, and 10 posted team scores.
“It’s always great when you can do it at home,” Salida head coach Kenny Wilcox said about the teams’ top-three finishes. “All of the kids can go home pretty happy about that.”
Five Spartans all finished in the top 20 of the race while, once again, a different Spartan was the team’s top finisher. Minor led Salida’s pack Saturday, finishing ninth in 18 minutes, 15 seconds. Sophomore Elijah Wilcox finished 10th just 4 seconds later while senior Frank DeCew crossed 14th in 18:39. The three stayed together almost the entire race.
“Bean, Elijah and Frank did a great job leading the team today,” the coach said.
Sophomore Kuper Banghart was the fourth Spartan to finish, crossing 16th in 18:49, while senior Reilly Stack rounded out Salida’s team score, placing 19th in 19:05. Banghart and Stack both held off Regis runners with strong sprints to the finish.
Regis still finished 7 points ahead of Salida, 53-60, on the strength of two runners finishing in the top four, including the race’s winner, Thomas Beatty (17:03). Arapahoe scored 89 points to finish third.
Senior Finley Petit crossed 24th in 19:28 and senior Jason Joslin finished 34th in 19:54 for Salida.
“We have a really tight pack,” Minor said. “We’ve got a ton of guys always vying for those five scoring spots, which is what you want.”
In the girls’ race, freshmen Quinn Smith, Lanee Dziura and Alex Hebert led Salida with top-25 finishes. Smith and Dziura ran together for most of the race, but Smith pulled away at the end to finish eighth in 21:36. “The girls were dealing with some sickness,” Wilcox said. “Quinn was barely able to breathe yesterday, but she toughed it out.”
Dziura finished 15th in 21:58. Hebert crossed 25th in 22:27. Senior Amelia Tonnesen finished 30th in 23:00. Juniors Kaylynn Shaffer and Fern Clark finished 38th and 39th, respectively, one second away from each other with Shaffer crossing in 23:21.
Arapahoe had five runners finish in the top seven to win the team title with 25 points. Regis, led by Isalina Colsman’s first-place finish in 19:51, finished second with 39 points while Salida scored 99 to take third.
“We love going against good competition, however it comes,” Wilcox said about racing against 5A schools and other teams in the meet. “We’re trying to do that consistently throughout the season, so when we get to state, we’ve seen everything at that point.”
Lydia Tonnesen (50th, 23:56), Ella Haynes (58th, 24:16), Grace Johnson (76th, 25:24), Elena Wheeler (86th, 26:41), Lane Baker (87th, 26:42), Annie Hill (104th, 28:46) and Kate Adams (105th, 28:46) also competed for the Lady Spartans.
“Kate took a big chunk (of time) off from her first race in BV,” the coach said.
Also competing for the Spartans were Jake Vold (48th, 20:29), Tristan Jackson (73rd, 21:47), Harrison Hales (74th, 21:49), Izayah Baxter (76th, 21:50), Drew Johnson (106th, 23:49), Israel Montellano (112th, 24:43), Logan Merriam (118th, 25:20) and Talmage Trujillo (127th, 28:29).
“Logan ran really well; he keeps getting faster,” Wilcox said.
“The season is looking really good,” Minor said. “As a team we’re hopeful; we’re going for state again. Everyone is looking good.”
“If we can get everyone on the same day, the boys and girls will both be really tough to beat,” the coach said.
Alamosa, Buena Vista, Centauri, Crested Butte, Custer County, Denver North, Gunnison, Monte Vista, Pagosa Springs, Platte Canyon, Rocky Ford and The Vanguard School also competed in the high school races.
Salida’s middle school teams both finished in fifth place of 10 scoring teams. Zeke Wilcox placed fourth to lead the boys while Emerson Reed finished 10th to lead the girls.
“A huge thanks to the amazing amount of people that made this race go,” coach Wilcox said, noting his assistant coaches and team parents mowed and raked the trails and put together one of the best coach’s tables that he’s seen.
“It’s those little things that you want to do well,” he said. “For teams to come four hours you better have a good meet, and we do the best we can to make that happen. I’m glad to get a draw with this many quality teams; it’s a reflection of the quality meet we put on.”