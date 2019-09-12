The Salida High School cheerleaders will host a mini cheer camp from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-26 in the Longfellow Elementary School gym.
The camp is for kids in prekindergarten through sixth grade.
Campers will need to wear a T-shirt, shorts or leggings (no denim), have their hair pulled back and not wear any jewelry.
The registration fee is $50 and includes instruction, a camp T-shirt, certificate and the opportunity to cheer during halftime of Salida’s home football game Sept. 27 against Cedaredge.
To register and for more information, contact coach Lisa Carpenter at 719-530-1882 or creede_girl@yahoo.com.