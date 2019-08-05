Zoey Collett took home first place at the Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo 4D barrel race Thursday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Collett, from Minnesota, has been barrel racing for 14 years and racing horses for 18. This was her first time racing in Salida.
She said the course felt really good and the ground was beautiful, although her horse, Razor, made it difficult for her to get a word in.
Collett has had Razor for a little more than two years, she said, and Razor was ready to work Thursday.
There are four divisions in a 4D barrel race. Each division is based on time.
Collett won the first division with a time of 16.62 seconds. Sadie Shake took second and third with times of 17.026 and 17.051, respectively.
Analyse Watts won the second division with a time of 17.189 seconds. Chy Black was second with a time of 17.202 seconds, and Toni Hardin was third with a time of 17.21 seconds.
Hardin won the third division with a time of 17.755 seconds. Hope Bondurant finished second with a time of 17.786, and Analyse Watts finished third with a time of 18.071.
Samantha Denton won the fourth division with a time of 18.182. Alice Sporleder finished second with a time of 18.325, and Annie Cordova finished third with a time of 18.372.
All the winners were awarded belt buckles and a cash prize.