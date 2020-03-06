Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host its March membership meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. March 11 at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
Stuart Andrews, head guide for ArkAnglers, will present a program on fishing the region’s high country lakes.
Whether you’re an experienced angler, a long-time member or a new member just beginning to fish and want to learn more about trout, fish habitat and fishing opportunities or just want to meet folks, join the chapter at this meeting.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Food and beverages may be purchased.
For additional information, contact Keith Krebs at 719-539-6359.