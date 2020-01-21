Monarch Mountain will wrap up its January Safety Month Saturday with an emphasis on being “SMART” in terrain parks.
SMART stands for Start small, Make a plan for every feature, Always look before you drop, Respect the features and other users and Take it easy by knowing your limits to land on your feet.
“Monarch is wrapping up January Safety Month with a focus on Park SMART,” Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch events manager, said. “Monarch has two terrain parks, and it’s very important for everyone to be Park SMART while taking their turn using the park rails, boxes and jumps.”
Monarch snowboard instructors will be in the parks offering tips and tricks throughout the day.
Saturday’s events will include junior terrain park competition in the Tilt terrain park for little rippers ages 15 and younger. Competitors can register at the season pass desk from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for $5.
A competitor meeting will take place at 12:45 p.m. at the top of the Tilt, and competition will begin at 1 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
“All skiing and snowboarding kids are welcome to show off their best tricks during the Tilt Jr. Comp,” Wadsworth said.