After playing one the best teams in the state Wednesday, the Salida High School girls’ basketball team returned home to host Ellicott Thursday, but the Lady Spartans didn’t have their best performance against the Lady Thunderhawks and fell 31-24.
“I don’t think we played our best,” SHS head coach Heather Eagen said. “Our road trip yesterday showed; we didn’t have the energy or intensity I would have liked.”
However, no more than a few baskets ever separated the teams.
Freshman Isabeau Kaess knocked down a 3-pointer to start the game, and later junior Rachel Pelino hit a shot to put SHS up 5-2. Ellicott, however, went on an 8-0 run to take a 13-7 lead into the second.
Salida won the low-scoring second quarter, getting a bucket from sophomore Ari Howell and 4 points from senior Zakiah Berry. After Salida got within 2 points of Ellicott, the Lady Thunderhawks had a shot roll in at the buzzer to go into halftime leading 17-13.
SHS created lots of good looks in the third quarter, but its shots didn’t want to fall. Ellicott extended its lead to 10 points, but Berry and Pelino kept Salida close with some late baskets.
In the fourth, junior Jayda Winkler went coast-to-coast, pausing to let a Thunderhawk fly by her before scoring from the paint. The Lady Spartans’ confidence, however, seemed to be lacking as missed shots led to them passing up on other scoring opportunities.
Pelino eventually hit a pair of baskets late in the quarter, but SHS was unable to mount a comeback.
Pelino scored 12 points to lead Salida. Berry scored 5, Kaess added 3 while Howell and Winkler both chipped in 2.
SHS slipped to 2-12 overall and 1-6 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League with the loss. Ellicott improved to 6-5, 3-3.
“This is the first time I’ve been upset about a loss,” Eagen said. “I know we’re capable of more.”
The Lady Spartans will get a break before their next contest. SHS will next play Feb. 11 at Colorado Springs Christian School (2-9, 0-3).