Sunny skies were a welcome sight Friday at the first high school slalom race of the season. The Lake County Panthers alpine ski team, which includes athletes from Chaffee County, had a strong showing at their home hill, Ski Cooper.
The courses challenged different ski racing skills throughout the day, coach Danielle Ryan said. For the girls, the first run was a ripper while the afternoon brought a more technical and challenging course with slower times.
The racers hung in, and five LCHS racers skied to top-20 finishes and qualified for state slalom championships. Rowynn Slivka led the team with a seventh-place finish, followed by Lanee Dziura (ninth), Taylor Duel (13th), Cassidy Gillis (16th) and Gwen Ramsey (19th).
Finishing out the girls’ results were Michaelah Main in 39th, Elona Greene (58th), Morgan Holm (72nd), Maya Nagel (74th), Gabbie Tait (77th) and Lily Leddington (83rd). Maddie Porter was 74th after her first run but crashed in the second.
As a team the girls took fourth on the day.
For the boys, the morning course presented technical and tactical challenges, the coach said. The soft snow and course set made fast skiing mentally and physically challenging. But the afternoon course set of gates let the racers ski their fastest.
Eddie Glaser straddled a gate in the first run, but the remainder of the team finished the day in the top half of the field. Matt Cairns led the Panthers with an 11th-place finish. Jace Peters placed 29th, and Kyle Rongstad finished 40th.
With Cairns placing 11th, he became the first LCHS skimeister to qualify for state in both alpine and both Nordic disciplines.
“I am excited to get to go to state in all the disciplines in Nordic and alpine,” Cairns said. “I am lucky to have had a lot of great coaches who have really helped me.”
Cairns is one of only three skiers in the state to have qualified in the four disciplines so far this season.
As a team, the Panthers finished fifth at Ski Cooper.
Lake County next will compete Friday in its second slalom race of the season at Steamboat.