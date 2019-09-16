The Salida High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams were both short-handed for the Mountaineer Cowboy Invitational Saturday in Gunnison, but the Spartans showed their depth and still ran away with both team titles.
“Not even the ACTs or sickness could derail us today,” Salida head coach Kenny Wilcox said.
Freshman Quinn Smith won the girls’ race for Salida with a big push at the end, crossing first in 20 minutes, 21 seconds.
“Quinn got out quickly with her teammates and then kept the hammer down,” Wilcox said. “Eventually she drew even with the leaders and then challenged all pursuers to follow as she went on by. In the end, she had dispatched all but one athlete from Montrose. It would have been easy for Quinn to settle for second and call it a good day. Instead, she dug a little deeper and hit the rocket thrusters down the runway.”
Smith ended up beating Montrose’s Kelsey Rycenga to the finish by 6 seconds.
A pack of Lady Spartans then crossed within 41 seconds of each other to lock down the team title. Junior Fern Clark crossed 12th of 105 finishers in 21:35, followed by freshman Lanee Dziura (13th, 21:37), senior Amelia Tonnesen (14th, 21:47) and junior Kaylynn Shaffer (17th, 22:16).
The Lady Spartans finished first with 53 points, followed by Palisade (63), Grand Junction (87), Gunnison (100) and Pagosa Springs in fifth (130).
Grace Johnson (22nd, 22:50), Lydia Tonnesen (23rd, 22:55), Violet Vogel (28th, 23:30), Elena Wheeler (33rd, 23:52), Ellie King (53rd, 25:51), Lane Baker (71st, 27:12) and Tatum Fisher (75th, 27:28) also ran for Salida.
“Suddenly we are becoming a formidable 3A team,” Wilcox said about the Lady Spartans. “It’s not yet time for anyone to place any tiaras on our heads, but now it’s getting easier to see what is possible. Having Lanee in our lineup gives us added strength. Grace and Lydia unrelentingly attacked the field.”
In the boys’ race, Salida’s top four runners all finished in the top seven while its fifth crossed 21st in the field of 131.
Senior Frank DeCew finished third in 17:23, followed by senior Bean Minor (fourth, 17:27), sophomore Elijah Wilcox (fifth, 17:27), sophomore Kuper Banghart (seventh, 17:51) and senior Jason Joslin (21st, 18:50).
Wilcox and Banghart both ran new personal records in Colorado.
“The challenge facing us today was figuring out how to replace Reilly (Stack) and Fin (Petit),” the coach said. “Kuper came in with the first and most obvious answer. Running a Colorado PR, Kuper built brilliantly throughout the race and was never in better position than he was at the finish.
“Jason, who continues to get closer to his usual self and closer to what he refers to as ‘my guys’ (our front pack), is finding his way back piece by piece.
“Bean was just one click away from his time in Gunny from a year ago where he went on to make a serious run down the stretch to earn second team All-State honors. Frank and Elijah should be glad to be in the company of the Bean.”
Jake Vold (33rd, 19:41), Harrison Hales (60th, 20:51), Drew Johnson (79th, 22:03), Israel Montellano (109th, 24:02) and Logan Merriam (123rd, 28:03) also competed for Salida.
As a team, the Spartans scored 37 points to take the title, followed by Montrose (63), Gunnison (80), Grand Junction (115) and Palisade in fifth (147).
Gunnison’s Alex Baca won the boys’ race in 16:42.
The Spartans will be back in action Tuesday when they compete in Buena Vista.