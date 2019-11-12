Toni Gaalaas won the title of tournament champion at the 2019 Chaffee County Women’s Bowling Tournament Saturday and Sunday at Split Happens.
Gaalaas rolled a 1,788 for her All Events handicap. She rolled a 629 in the team competition, a 573 in doubles and a 586 in the singles competition.
Antique Little Girls won the team competition with a score of 2,320. Judy Blossom, Arlene Fisher, De Strelow and Charlotte Kaercher all bowled on the winning team.
Barb Smith and Julie Pettee won the doubles crown with a 1,174. Pettee also won the singles competition with a 668, setting a new record for the event.
Pettee also rolled a 570 for the High Series Scratch and a 668 for the High Series Handicap.
Kelly Phillips was the high scorer in the All Events Scratch category with a 1,410. Phillips also rolled the High Game Handicap score with a 259.
Annette Stolba rolled a 223 to win the High Game Scratch category.