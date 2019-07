The National High School Trail Championships returned to Salida Saturday, challenging some of the best runners around with a 5.4-mile run up, around and down the Arkansas Hills trail system.

“The kids that are here are really good,” Salida head cross-country coach and race director Kenny Wilcox said. “We’re drawing in some of the top talent from across the state.”

The high school race attracted 54 boys and 25 girls, including state champions and others who will represent the United States later on Italy’s trails.