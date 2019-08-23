The 10-hour Romp in the Rocks mountain bike and trail running race is scheduled for Oct. 5 at Hartman Rocks Recreation Area in Gunnison.
Athletes can test their stamina as a solo competitor or share the work as a duo or as a team of three or four.
The mountain bike course will be about 12.7 miles with just over 2,000 feet of climbing, featuring some technical single-track and flowy downhills.
The run course is roughly 6 miles long and also contains about 2,000 feet of climbing.
Both races will start at 7 a.m. at Hartman’s base area. No aid stations will be available, so competitors will need to be self-supported.
All of the races’ proceeds will benefit the Go Initiative and the programs its offers to keep kids active and healthy, physically and mentally.
All racers will also get a chance to win a pair of Romp skis with their entry.
Registration costs $100 for a solo competitor, $180 for a duo or $350 for a team of three or four. Youth teams, ages 18 and younger, will pay $200.
To register and for more information, visit webscorer.com/registerseries?seriesid=189542.