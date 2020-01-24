Salida High School swimmers placed second in a tri-meet Wednesday with a score of 74, while host Manitou Springs took first with 114 points and St. Mary’s finished third with 31.
Coach Wendy Gorie said while 16 of Salida’s 18 swimmers competed, not all swam in their best events.
“We didn’t swim our top girls in any of their main events so that we could keep them from getting stale in their best events,” Gorie said. “We also prioritized events for our younger, more novice swimmers.”
Lady Spartans’ meet results were:
• 200-yard medley relay – Salida took first and fifth.
• 200 freestyle – freshman Ember Hill, second; sophomore Lindsey Baroni, fourth; and freshman Alex Hebert, fifth.
• 200 individual medley – junior Hannah Rhude, second; sophomore Elena Wheeler, third; and freshman Charlie Messa, eighth.
• 50 freestyle – sophomore Jaesa Carlson, third; sophomore Rebecca Russell, sixth; junior Abby Nagel, seventh; freshman Lily Leddington, ninth; and sophomore Ella Haynes, 13th.
• 100 butterfly – junior Lily Lengerich, second; Carlson, third; and Russell, fifth.
• 100 freestyle – Nagel, third; Hebert, fourth; Wheeler, fifth; freshman Ellie King, seventh; and sophomore Ruthie McBride, ninth.
• 500 freestyle – Hill, second; Baroni, fourth; and Messa, seventh.
• 200 free relay – Salida A Team, disqualified; Salida B Team, third.
• 100 backstroke – freshman Emma Diesslin, first; Rhude, second.
• 100 breaststroke – King, fifth; McBride, sixth; and Leddington, seventh.
• 400 freestyle relay – Salida A team, second; Salida B team, fourth; and Salida C team, seventh.