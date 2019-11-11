When the teams were randomly assigned Saturday for the 19th annual Two Turkey Relay, two Wilcox brothers were called together, Elijah, 15, and Zeke, 12.
“That rarely ever happens, so it was surprising,” Elijah Wilcox said, adding that his hope of winning the race “rose” when he found out he’d be his brother’s teammate.
In addition to the random pairings, females, kids younger than 13 and adults older than 60 got two-minute handicaps.
Two teams had a six-minute handicap, so they started the first leg of the 2-mile loop first. Only three teams didn’t have a handicap.
Zeke Wilcox ran the first leg and finished about two to three minutes after the first finisher. “I was thinking, just get this race done as fast as I can,” he said.
Elijah said he didn’t think he’d be able to catch the runners ahead of him, but things worked out and he crossed the finish line first in 30 minutes, 8 seconds. The time started when the first runners began, meaning it was running for six minutes before some runners started.
“It was a race well run; that’s usually a pretty elating feeling,” Elijah said.
Keith Cooper and Kalister Banghart finished second in 30:21, while Cal Hill and Kuper Banghart crossed third of the 20 teams in 30:30.
Most of the competitors won pumpkin pies, turkeys or apparel.
“It went great, and we had a really good turnout,” race organizer Kristy Falcon said, adding that the race is basically just for fun. “It’s about getting out and meeting new people and getting in a little bit of exercise,” she said.
Lowering barriers for runners was also part of Don Breece’s vision when he started the race, which is now in its 19th year.
“He wanted to support younger girls running and older people running, thus the handicap,” said Chaffee County Running Club’s Tom Sobal. The 2-mile distance and minimal entry fee ($3 for CCRC members and $5 for nonmembers) were also meant to lower barriers and encourage participation.
The handicap, Sobal said, “makes it a little more unpredictable and adds to the unserious nature of it.”
And if a team does poorly, Sobal said, you can always blame your partner because nobody really keeps track of how fast all of the individuals run.
“It’s a great local, annual community event that everybody should run,” Elijah Wilcox said.