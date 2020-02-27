A strong second half wasn’t enough to lift the Spartans out of the hole of a slow beginning as they lost to the St. Mary’s Pirates 90-69 in the first round of the 3A Tri-Peaks basketball district tournament Wednesday.
Salida outscored the Pirates 30-27 in the fourth, but only scored 21 points in the entire first half.
“The boy’s played hard, but we got down early like we have several times before this season,” coach Donnie Kaess said. “We just couldn’t close the game gap, couldn’t stop them from scoring. It was a super fast-paced game.”
Salida went into the tournament 11-9 overall, 7-5 in league play, tied for fifth with Colorado Springs Christian School.
St. Mary’s was 16-3 overall and 10-2 in league, sitting at third place.
The Pirates started the game strong, with a 12 point run, before the Spartans were able to get on the scoreboard. By the end of the first quarter, St. Mary’s was up 22-8.
The dominance continued into the second, with the Pirates scoring 20-13 over the Spartans to finish the half 42-21.
Salida hung strong in the third, with St. Mary’s outscoring them by only three points, 21-18, with the Pirates still leading at the end of the quarter 63-39.
The Spartans showed they could beat the Pirates in the fourth, putting up 30 point to the Pirates 27, but it wasn’t enough, with St. Mary’s taking the win 90-69.
Junior Myles Gordina lead the team with 27 points, while junior Jonah Ellis had 13.
Junior Leif Gislason had six assists, five offensive rebounds and seven defensive rebounds.
The Spartans will face off against the La Junta Tigers (9-12, 6-6) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Florence for the second round of the tournament. Salida beat the Tigers 62-49 during the regular season.
“I feel pretty confident, but we can’t take anything for granted,” Kaess said. “We have to play good basketball. We’ve done it before, beating a team in the regular season but losing post season.”
If they beat La Junta, they will play either Lamar or Atlas Preparatory Saturday.
“Not sure who I’d want to play,” Kaess said. “Lamar is a better team, but Atlas scares me a little bit, they are very athletic. We beat both of them during the regular season, but they were tough games.”