On the strength of several school-record swims, Salida High School had its highest team finish ever at the Pueblo County Hornet Invitational Friday and Saturday in Pueblo.
The Lady Spartans finished third of 14 teams to bring home a trophy, finishing only behind the top-ranked 4A team, Cheyenne Mountain, and last year’s Class 3A state runner-up, Pueblo County.
“We (had) never broken into the top six teams before,” Salida head coach Wendy Gorie said. “It was the best meet I’ve ever seen our girls swim.”
The coach said the Salida swimmers competed in 30 individual events and swam 26 new personal-best times. Additionally, the swimmers were loudly for each other, giving every swimmer on the team a boost.
“It was an incredible team effort by every Spartan swimmer,” Gorie said. “Our girls were at the end of every lane cheering on their teammates and at the finish to congratulate each other.”
Junior Hannah Rhude, senior Elise Mishmash, freshman Emma Diesslin and junior Lily Lengerich combined forces to set a pair of new Salida High School records.
In the 200 medley relay, they slashed nearly 7 seconds off the previous record, swimming a 1:53.92 to finish second. The top eight relays all swam 3A state marks in the race. Salida’s previous record was 2:00.60.
The four swimmers than knocked almost 2 seconds off the school record in the 200 freestyle relay, touching second in 1:43.97. The previous record for SHS was 1:45.96.
Mishmash also broke her own school record in the 100 breaststroke. Mishmash swam a 1:10.03 Saturday to win the event. She also placed second in the 200 free (1:57.66).
Lengerich scored a first-place finish for Salida in the 100 free (55.87) and placed third in the 50 free (25.59).
In the 500 free, junior Allyna Bright and Rhude both reached the A-final, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively, in 5:50.56 and 5:51.69.
Senior Megan McMurry reached the B-final in the 100 backstroke, placing eighth overall in 1:06.83.
In the 200 individual medley, freshman Ember Hill finished 11th in 2:30.24, one spot ahead of McMurry (2:32.75).
Salida also had two new state qualifiers at the meet. Sophomore Lindsey Baroni qualified in the 100 freestyle (1:00.95) and sophomore Rebecca Russell qualified in the 500 free (6:13.97).
Heading into the last four weeks of the season, Salida now has nine individual state qualifiers: Bright, Baroni, Diesslin, Hill, Lengerich, McMurry, Mishmash, Rhude and Russell. Sophomore Jaesa Carlson and junior Abby Nagel are both within several tenths of a second of state-qualifying times.
Salida will compete in a tri-meet Wednesday in Manitou Springs with the host and St. Mary’s. The meet is Salida’s final competition before league championships Feb. 7-8 at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.