The Salida High School girls’ basketball team stayed on Bayfield’s heels for most of their contest Saturday, only to see the Lady Wolverines pull away late. Bayfield eventually won the game, 43-24.
“I think the final score doesn’t show how close the game was,” Salida head coach Heather Eagen said.
The coach said it was a 5-point game with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter. With the Lady Spartans applying pressure, however, Bayfield still executed well down the stretch and made some key layups to make a late run and finish on top.
Salida’s defense showed improvements during the game and helped the Lady Spartans go into halftime trailing 17-11.
“I think our defense was much better,” Eagen said. “Our goal was to play good half-court defense and talk to each other, and we did that.”
Turnovers continued to hurt SHS, but the team did a better job holding onto the ball as the game went on. Salida had 22 turnovers in the first half and only 12 in the second half.
“In the first half we were beating their press but still turning it over in the half court,” Eagen said. After the break, she said the team was “making better passes, slowing down and making better choices.”
Junior Jayda Winkler scored 10 points to lead Salida. Junior Rachel Pelino added 7 points for the Lady Spartans, while sophomore Emma Wilkins scored 6 off the bench.
“We’re doing a lot of good things; we’re just not finishing,” Eagen said. “A couple more layups and all of a sudden it’s a different game.”
The Lady Spartans were also scheduled to play Middle Park Friday during the tournament in Buena Vista. However, weather kept the Lady Panthers from being able to attend. So, instead, SHS had a shoot-around, watched film, then several players watched Bayfield play Colorado Academy Friday night in Buena Vista.
With the loss, Salida slipped to 0-4 on the season.
“We’re getting better every game,” Eagen said. “I know it’s frustrating for them to continue to lose, but we’re moving in the right direction and we’ll get there.”
Salida will play three more games this week in Florence’s tournament. The Lady Spartans will begin by taking on Gunnison Thursday. Salida will then play Weld Central Friday before taking on the host Lady Huskies on Saturday.
Eagen said she’d like to see the team “continue the momentum we had for defense, continue to cut down on turnovers and make layups” at the tournament.