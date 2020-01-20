After a strong first half, the Salida High School girls’ basketball team fell to the Trinidad Lady Miners 59-36 Saturday at home.
The Lady Spartans led 10-6 after one quarter and went into halftime trailing the Lady Miners by only 2, 18-20.
“We played a great first half,” SHS head coach Heather Eagen said.
The second half, however, was a different story. Trinidad went on a 19-0 run in the third quarter and eventually won.
“They came out hitting and we came out missing and let their momentum get into our heads,” Eagen said. “It seems like we don’t know how to bounce back from a run like that. Even though we’re doing the right things, we’re just not scoring.”
In the first half, two baskets from junior Rachel Pelino and two from junior Jayda Winkler gave Salida an 8-0 lead. Trinidad made a run in the second quarter to take an 18-12 lead, but freshman Isabeau Kaess stopped the run with a bucket after some good, patient passing. Pelino then scored two baskets late in the half to make it a one-possession game at the break.
“I thought Rachel played a great game,” Eagen said. “That was her best game so far this year.”
Salida’s offense kept creating good looks in the second half, but the team’s shots kept bouncing out. Its defense, meanwhile, struggled to keep Trinidad contained.
“It was just our defense in the second half,” Eagen said.
Pelino scored 14 points to lead Salida. Winkler scored 8, Kaess added 5, sophomore Ari Howell chipped in 4, sophomore Emma Wilkins hit a 3-pointer, while freshman Skyler Margos and sophomore Madison Anderson each scored 1 from the free-throw line.
Salida is now 1-9 overall and 0-3 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League. Trinidad improved to 6-3, 1-1.
Salida’s junior varsity beat Trinidad by 6.
Salida was also scheduled to play Colorado Springs Christian School on Friday, but Eagen said there was some miscommunication about the date. CSCS had the game scheduled for Feb. 6, the same date as last year’s makeup game. That contest will now take place Feb. 11.
Next, Salida will play at Manitou Springs (8-2, 1-0) Friday before returning home Saturday to host James Irwin (3-5, 1-0).