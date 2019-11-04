The Salida High School volleyball team ended its regular season by winning three of its last five games during a busy weekend.
The Lady Spartans started their hot streak by taking down 3A Tri-Peaks League foe Atlas Preparatory School in three straight sets Friday in Colorado Springs.
Salida then wrapped up its regular season Saturday at Manitou Springs’ tournament. The Lady Spartans went 2-2 in the competition.
They fell to both Englewood, 25-12 and 25-5, and Vista Peak, 25-9 and 25-7.
The Lady Spartans also picked up a pair of wins in Manitou.
SHS beat The Academy, 25-18 and 25-14, and beat Strasburg in straight sets, 25-18 and 25-22.
After the weekend, Salida had improved to 8-15 overall and 2-10 in the 3A Tri Peaks League.
The win streak, however, is unlikely to push Salida over the hump and into the regional playoffs.
In the Rating Percentage Index, which is the main criteria CHSAA uses to select playoff teams, the Lady Spartans ranked 45th of 73 teams in Class 3A. The top 36 teams qualify for the regional championships.
SHS head coach Haley Huffman could not be reached for comment.