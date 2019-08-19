The Salida Cyclones wrapped up their summer season by finishing third of 22 teams at the Seasonal State Swim Meet Aug. 2-4 in Ouray.
The Cyclones placed behind the champion Colorado Springs’ Valley Swim Team and the Gunnison Stingrays.
Five individuals and four relay teams won state championships at the meet for Salida.
Emma Diesslin and Ocean Shin led Salida’s charge as the high-point winners in their respective divisions.
In the girls ages 13-14 division, Diesslin won eight titles and finished second in one more to win her high-point crown. She won the 50 freestyle, 100 free, 200 free, 100 backstroke, 200 back, 100 butterfly, 200 fly and 200 individual medley. Diesslin’s winning time in the 100 back, 1 minute, 14.655 seconds, also broke the state record.
In girls ages 8 and younger, Shin won five state titles and scored two second-place finishes to win her high-point award. Shin won the 50 free, 100 free, 25 breaststroke, 25 fly and 100 IM.
Ember Hill (girls 13-14) Lily Lengerich and Hannah Rhude (girls’ 15-18) also won state titles for Salida.
Hill won the 100 breaststroke.
Lengerich won both the 100 free and 50 free.
Rhude won the 400 free.
Many of those same swimmers also helped the Cyclones touch first in relays.
In the mixed 8 and younger 100 medley, Sophia Almeida, Shin, Braydon Barry and Holden Thompson won the gold.
In the 9-10 mixed 200 medley, Lupita Montellano, Lily Horsely, Ryan Groy and Jacob Anderson won the title.
Rebecca Ruddell, Tayla Young, Diesslin and Hill touched first in two relays. They won the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay.
More than 30 Cyclones competed in the state meet and many others placed high.
Also scoring top five finishes in individual events were Almeida, Jaesa Carlson, Olivia Guymon, Cedar Lengerich, Shae Merchant, Rebecca Russell, Otis Shin, Roan Varble and Kylee Wilson.
Salida’s other state qualifiers who competed in Ouray included Rachel Anderson, Alexis Davis, Kasey Glaser, Alexandra Hebert, Calhoun Hill, Lilian Horsley, Brennan King, Elizabeth King, Melissa Lang, Bryan Montellano, Emily Russell, Melissa Russell and Maggie Sandell.