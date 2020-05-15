A digital presence is essential in today’s business climate, the leader of a Snowsports Industries America virtual town hall said Thursday.
Titled “The Top 3 Actions You Must Implement in Your Business to Successfully Serve and Sell to the Evolving Consumer,” the meeting was led by Kristin Carpenter, founder and CEO of Verde Brand Communications and host of the Channel Mastery Podcast.
She encouraged businesses to take action and be open to the evolving consumer climate by viewing COVID-19 as an opportunity and not just a crisis.
“We can’t resist change anymore,” Carpenter said. “The pandemic has dropped the clutch on the pace of change that was taking place the last three to four years.”
The three actions Carpenter recommended must be executed on a monthly basis. The first action is for entrepreneurs to digitize their business. Carpenter said digital first is the new mantra of retail, and now is the time for small businesses to double down on their online stores.
“The audience is tethered to their browser,” she said.
She recommends that owners look at their website’s efficiency since they are also consumers. There should be no broken links. There is always room for improvement, so three to five employees or top customers should provide honest feedback about their navigation experiences.
Digital efficiency has created a difference in how time is valued as well as a consumer attitude that is intolerant to friction. With curbside and online orders available, people will expect the same level of fluidity going forward.
Websites should be updated frequently, maybe even weekly, and should make the more human aspects of the business clear. Carpenter quoted social media marketing consultant and author Mark Schaefer as saying, “The most human brand wins.”
Carpenter said, if possible, businesses should upload online content like social media posts, blogs or newsletters that showcase an entity’s mission, vision, values and ethics. Brands that make theirs apparent include Lululemon and Nike.
It is essential to provide communication on what a business is doing to help with the pandemic and/or recession. She said online content can show how a business is evolving with the facts of a situation. This content should act as a hub for the initial consumer research process.
Content should be posted consistently, should just use facts and should not overinflate actions. Human-to-human stories are very effective for showcasing values, she said. The tone needs to be humble and use real humans as either brand ambassadors or employees.
Carpenter said brands are part of consumers’ identities and tie back to the innate desire of wanting to belong. She said access to peer and media reviews should be readily available online. Amazon reviews, Google Trends and one-on-one consumer discussions are more informational than general surveys.
The second recommended action is to prioritize customer email acquisition. Email newsletters can have some calls to action, but messages should serve more than they sell. Messages that overemphasize selling can reduce the newsletter’s importance to a consumer.
Carpenter encouraged creating crosspromotions and collaborations with like-minded brands serving similar customers.
Her final suggested action is to focus on the funnel of the consumer decision journey. Be intentional in guiding consumers through the discovery, engagement and nurturing phases of the decision-making process so they will reach the conversion or purchasing stage. Entrepreneurs should observe how consumers react or respond to content.
A product or service cannot be remarkable to everyone, so owners should target their niche consumer pool and develop an emotional relationship with its members. Consumers are used to seeing massive selections online.
“Serve them in a way that they can’t be served anywhere else,” Carpenter said.
A recording of the town hall as well as archives of previous presentations can be found on snowsports.org/covidhub.