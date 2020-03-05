Salida youth wrestlers began their season with a pair of competitions last week.
The team wrestled Buena Vista in a dual Friday in their first action. Wins and losses weren’t recorded in the dual.
The next day Salida wrestled in Alamosa and 27 grapplers finished in the top four of the tournament.
“The kids did great this weekend,” coach Mike Bena said. “They wrestled hard. We saw a lot of the technique that we’ve been teaching the past three weeks in practice being used in competition.”
In Division 1, for kids 4-5 years old, Kyzen Lake, Logan McGovern and Dominik Mazzucca all finished first for Salida. Lincoln Ridge and Tanner Farnsworth took second. Santino Paintin placed third. Wyatt Martin, Cabot Helmer and Boyd Helmer all finished fourth.
In Division 2, for wrestlers 6-7 years old, Gabe Dodge and Mason Sanderson both finished first. Kyle Horsley took second. Ezra Helmer, Zach Lady and Grayson Reynolds placed third while Blayne Valerio and Weston Smith took fourth.
In Division 3, for wrestlers 8-9 years old, Holden Thompson, Eli Sutton and Tait Cheesemen all won gold. Henry Hayes finished second. Isaac Lady and Ethan Schwartz both took third. James Johnson and Bryan Montellano both finished fourth.
“Some hard-fought matches were won, and we kept our heads up proud; some hard-fought matches were lost and we never gave up but kept composed, and the wrestlers stayed positive and proud,” Bena said.