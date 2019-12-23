The Salida High School girls’ basketball team had an up-and-down end to the first portion of its season Friday and Saturday, playing some of its best basketball at times and struggling during other stretches.
Despite some good moments, the Lady Spartans fell to Weld Central 49-19 Friday and then lost to Florence 52-31 Saturday at the Florence tournament.
“We’re learning a lot and still trying to find our confidence,” Salida head coach Heather Eagen said.
Against Weld Central, Salida trailed 19-0 after the first quarter. The Lady Spartans played better after that, but they weren’t able to catch up to the Lady Rebels.
“That wasn’t our best showing, but we definitely did play better in the second half,” Eagen said.
The coach said eight different Lady Spartans scored in the contest.
Against Florence, Salida was even with the Lady Huskies for most of the first half. Sophomore Ari Howell, junior Rachel Pelino and junior Jayda Winkler scored early buckets to put SHS up 6-5.
Howell and sophomore Toby Lawson then scored late in the quarter, but Florence scored at the end to take a 13-10 lead into the second.
Howell sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 13-13, and later in the second Winkler hit a shot to tie the game at 15-15. Florence went back ahead, but an offensive rebound and put-back from junior Raley Patch cut Florence’s lead to 2, 19-17. Two late Florence baskets, however, extended its lead to 24-17 at halftime.
“In the first half, that was probably the best basketball we’ve played so far,” Eagen said. However, Winkler got hurt in the second quarter and didn’t return.
“I think we missed her energy,” Eagen said. “We couldn’t find ourselves on the defensive end.”
Florence pulled away in the third, outscoring Salida 19-3 in the frame and then holding on to win the game.
Howell scored 11 points to lead Salida.
“It was really nice to see her step up,” Eagen said. “Each game a different girl is stepping up. Now we just need for them to do that at the same time.”
Weld Central went 3-0 at Florence’s tournament to take the crown. The Lady Rebels are now 8-2 overall. Florence went 2-1 to improve to 4-2 overall. Salida went 1-2 to improve to 1-6 overall. Gunnison lost all three of its games and is still winless (0-6).
Salida will next compete at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10 when the team hosts Pueblo Centennial (1-7).