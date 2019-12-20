The Salida High School boys’ basketball team struggled Thursday, dropping to 2-3 for the season with a 62-42 loss to the Gunnison Cowboys (5-1) at the Florence Tournament.
“I thought the boys played hard,” coach Donnie Kaess said. “We really struggled tonight around the rim. The defense played well, and we executed, but we just couldn’t finish. I was proud of their efforts tonight.”
Junior Myles Godina led the team with 12 points, while senior Nico Granzella scored 10 points.
“Myles usually has 20 points or more a game, but he really struggled tonight,” Kaess said. “He also struggled at the free-throw line. He just had an off night, and nobody else really stepped up.”
Kaess said junior Jonah Ellis also had a cold night, scoring 3 points.
“He’s usually in the upper teens, but not tonight,” Kaess said.
Salida will take to the court today against the Weld Central Rebels at 4 p.m., then face tournament host the Florence Huskies at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Weld is a very tough team,” Kaess said. “Florence is tough too, although their record doesn’t show it. Tonight they were leading Weld Central at half and only lost by 13.”