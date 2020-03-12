One little change has Salida High School track and field athletes spending more time with their teammates who compete in other events.
Now, before the athletes focus on their events, they start practice together and warm up together.
“Last year I feel we were a little more spread out,” said sophomore Seda Condell. “This year, with the team (warming up) all together, we can really bond; when you have that team (aspect), it’s way more enjoyable.”
Condell is also excited about her team.
“So far I feel like we have a great bunch,” Condell said. “We have a bunch of great distance runners, a bunch of great sprinters, a couple of throwers and jumpers and some hurdlers; that’s something to be proud of.”
Condell will compete in hurdles and jumping events for Salida. “It’s really fun,” she said. “I’m big on hurdles and jumping. That’s my thing. And getting new people into it.”
She said hurdles are “very technical” and “hard,” but she knew right away that they were for her.
“The first day I tried hurdles, my coach said, ‘this is what you’re made for,’” Condell said.
With a year on the high school track, she’s also looking to make some personal strides.
“Last year I didn’t place well individually as a freshman, but this year I’m looking to try my best and maybe place in the triple jump,” Condell said.
Building week by week and not backing down will also be key to Condell and the team.
“The first meet is always a great way to get a (peek) how the season is going to go,” she said. “The first couple meets are good building confidence and how to improve. (At the bigger meets) I know some of those schools only take the best, which is extremely intimidating, but I know they’re just as nervous as I am so I might as well give them a reason to be nervous.”