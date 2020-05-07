Buena Vista – Do virtual kayakers dream of electric Space Godzillas?
Buena Vista’s CKS PaddleFest will venture into uncharted waters Memorial Day weekend, canceling its in-person paddlesports celebration and offering a virtual event in its place to comply with social distancing guidelines.
With a new slogan, “Just Keep Paddling,” the festival announced April 23 that it would move its activities to the CKS website, YouTube channel and Facebook Live for 2020. The festival is raising funds for Buena Vista nonprofit elevateHER and the Chaffee County Community Foundation through sales of T-shirts and merchandise at ckspaddlefest.com.
What exactly an outdoor recreation festival looks like online is still being planned.
Festival organizer Cat Tobin said CKS would build around film screenings on the festival’s YouTube channel with the possibility of other interactive events.
“There’s going to be a couple of film screenings on all different things – a little bit of land conservation, water conservation, river conservation,” Tobin said.
The festival will also show films highlighting women in outdoor adventure and live question-and-answer sessions and interactive clinics through Zoom or another teleconferencing application.
“Our website will be the hub; there will be a schedule on our landing page,” she said.
These offerings are free, with the exception of elevateHER’s film festival Thursday night, Tobin said.
PaddleFest is the biggest fundraiser for elevateHER, which was voted BV’s favorite nonprofit in The Times’ 2019 Best of BV poll this year.
The group offers 10-week courses with programs aimed at teaching girls skills that will make them employable in the outdoor recreation industry, as well as building healthy relationships between girls at a time in their lives that can be fraught with social pressure and low self-esteem.
In a message on the PaddleFest homepage, elevateHER founder Kristen Van Norman said the festival “is our biggest fundraiser, and the loss of income (as well as a general decline in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic) could be devastating for our organization.
“This type of program will be even more important to the youth of Chaffee County to recover from the additional stress of canceled school, extracurricular activities and self-isolation. Sixty-five percent of our participants are considered to be low income/high risk, and the pandemic has caused family financial and food insecurity.
“ElevateHER will seek to provide additional supports to our participants this summer so that they can not only focus on recovering from this stressful event but also become healthy, striving and resilient young adults.”
Tobin said “the details are still being worked out” on how the festival might organize perennial PaddleFest events like the Numbers race through the internet.
“(The Numbers race) will be in some sort of format like a video challenge where we’ll still be able to judge it,” she said. “We’re still figuring out how it’s going to work, but the idea is to have a couple interactive competitions throughout the weekend.”
Tobin said one possibility would be that, in the run-up to Memorial Day weekend, there would be an opportunity to run the event by oneself and record the time through an app.
“Then it will be judged over PaddleFest weekend. But it won’t be a group gathering,” she said. “I’m still working on it. This is a dream; we’ll see how it works out.”
Hopefully, she said, the festival will be able to do something similar for a running event.
Tobin is also working out how to reconfigure another PaddleFest staple for social distance: the CKS gear swap.
“Just kind of a single drop off, come by, pick up kind of thing,” Tobin said, arranged in advance online. “So people can get their stuff out there. A lot of people are looking for gear this time of year.”
The festival is also working to present live music streams over Memorial Day weekend, Tobin said.
