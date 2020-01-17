Before guns and before bows and arrows, people used to hunt using a primitive weapon called an atlatl.
Using a stick with a handle on one end that hooks into a “dart,” hunters can throw the spear-like dart upwards of 80 yards at 80 mph. The stick acts as a lever extension of the body, helping to increase throwing velocity.
Devin Pettigrew petitioned the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission at its Nov. 15 meting in Wray to allow people to hunt for big game using atlatls during archery season.
Pettigrew said an archeologist from Wyoming found heavy darts can inflict lethal wounds to elephants from about 17 meters.
He called 15 yards a “good hunting distance” and said the darts can be accurately thrown at speeds ranging from 50-70 mph.
Pettigrew said skill would be necessary to hunt with the primitive weapon, both to wield the tool and to get close enough to animals to hunt them. He said skill is also a necessary part of a fair chase.
Quoting from Jim Posewitz’s book “Beyond Fair Chase,” Pettigrew said, “The ethics of hunting deteriorate as machinery and modern technology are substituted for hunter stamina, skill, knowledge and practice.”
After noting that compound bows are quite different from traditional bows, Pettigrew said, “For me, this weapon better captures the spirit of archery.”
According to Pettigrew’s petition, atlatls have been legalized for hunting in Alabama, Nebraska and Missouri, while they’ve never been illegal to hunt with in Alaska.
Pettigrew and Larry O’Brien also petitioned CPW to allow another primitive weapon for big game hunting in the state – stone broadheads on the tips of arrows, in addition to steel ones.
According to O’Brien’s petition, stone broadheads (arrowheads) are just as effective as steel ones. He claimed Colorado is one of only nine states that don’t allow stone broadheads.
Pettigrew said Colorado’s regulations only specify material and width, and some allowable arrowheads are inefficient, like some with more than two edges, but they still work. The current regulation for big game archery says broadheads need to have “a minimum of 7/8 inch outside diameter (width) and a minimum of two steel cutting edges. Each cutting edge must be in same plane for entire length of cutting surface.”
Commissioner Taishya Adams said she was excited about reclaiming indigenous methods of take and was also interested in environmental impacts of stone versus metal.
Other commissioners asked Pettigrew if he had talked with mainstream hunting groups and if proficiency classes were available that state a person is accurate with an atlatl and knows what they’re doing.
Petttigrew said a primitive skills group in Loveland called the Laughing Coyote Project was very interested in his proposal, and it was “certainly possible” to get proficiency classes up and running.
In response to a question about interest, he noted that the World Atlatl Association has 10 members in Colorado. “Not a lot of people know what this is,” Pettigrew said.
The commission then asked for the CPW staff position, which regulations manager Krista Heiner presented. Heiner said staff didn’t support approving either petition, noting that CPW regulations are designed to ensure all archery equipment conforms to a minimum standard for the wellbeing of wildlife. She said, for bow hunters, the method that “achieves the most penetration” should be used to avoid wounding loss.
“Modern steel broadheads are far sharper than stone point and can achieve deeper penetration,” Heiner said. “Stone broadheads are also less consistent than steel in terms of material, weight and crafting. There are no quality standards …which can lead to inconsistent performance.”
Heiner also noted that hunters are allowed to use stone-point arrows for archery hunting small game, fur bearers and migratory birds in Colorado, so they have the opportunity to hunt with primitive weapons, just not for big game.
In reference to atlatls, Heiner said staff didn’t support the petition because it’s difficult to ensure consistency in use and there is greater risk of wounding loss for big game when used by an unskilled person.
Heiner said they checked with Nebraska, and the neighboring state said it hasn’t had much participation with atlatls, and an ongoing concern was ensuring a clean kill.
After listening to CPW staff’s position, a motion was made to dismiss both petitions while also asking staff to look into more traditional hunting methods. Adams was the only commissioner who voted no.
Commissioner Robert William Bray said there “too many unknowns.”
Commissioner Charles Garcia said he had “serious concerns” about their efficiency. “There are too many wounded animals out there already, and I don’t want to see more,” Garcia said.
Commissioners Eden Vardy and Carrie Hauser also voted to deny the citizen petitions from moving forward, but both favored continuing to explore traditional hunting methods.