The town of Poncha Springs recently contacted the Town of Poncha Springs Disc Golf Club (TOPS) about working together to improve the disc golf course there.
“We’re working with the city (of Poncha Springs) and trying to redesign the course,” said TOPS member Daryl Huschka. “We’re in the planning stages and trying to gather input on how best to go about it.”
Huschka said town officials approached the group, telling them they like their volunteer efforts and the fact that they’ve never asked them for anything. About 15 members of the group regularly volunteer, Huschka said. The town then pledged $3,000 for improvements at the course this year.
While TOPS and the town are just beginning discussions, the group has a lot of ideas for the course.
One goal, Huschka said, is to move the first hole and parking area from the current location on CR 115 Hot Springs Road to just off U.S. 285. The new parking area would be where the picnic area is located in the first pullout heading up Poncha Pass.
Huschka said Town Administrative Officer Brian Berger is meeting with the Colorado Department of Transportation about the plan and how it might affect traffic on the highway.
Huschka said the biggest reason they want to move the first hole is to alleviate traffic on Hot Springs Road and the neighborhood there. “We want to keep peace and harmony,” he said. “They would hardly notice people by the disc golf course (if we changed the first hole).”
That proposed new parking area is by the river right below where current hole No. 4 is, which is why the course would have to be redesigned, Huschka said. He said they’d like to add two more holes, bringing the total to 20.
Beyond that, most of the redesign would focus on adding alternative tee boxes and pin locations so the course could better cater to both beginner players and experts alike. Huschka said having the course accommodate all levels of disc golf players is the “ultimate goal.”
He said the course needs new signs, but there’s no point in buying them now before the redesign.
Moving the first hole and adding holes will likely take a couple of years. This year, the group is considering building a shelter to accommodate things like a lost and found and picnic tables. Nothing has been decided yet, but Huschka said they’d like to make a decision about what to begin with in the next month.
Anyone interested in submitting suggestions can contact Huschka at Daryl.Huschka@gmail.com or on the TOPS Facebook page.
Huschka said once the stay-at-home order is lifted, the group will resume organized doubles competitions at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 3:30 p.m. Sundays, and he invited everybody to play.