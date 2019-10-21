The Salida High School football team had a hard time stopping Alamosa’s Mean Moose Friday in Alamosa.
Alamosa scored six touchdowns in the first half and three more in the second half to defeat the Spartans 60-0.
It was only the second time a team was able to shut out the Spartans this season.
“We didn’t play to the best of our abilities,” said Salida head coach Matt Luttrell. “We started slow and had some young mistakes.”
One of Salida’s best drives came in the first quarter. Senior Ben Fuller rushed for 6 yards on a fourth-and-5 to keep the drive alive, and later senior quarterback Zayne Walker completed an 18-yard pass to senior Josh Kolander, getting the ball to Alamosa’s 35-yard line. Two blitzes, however, led to a pair of sacks and forced the Spartans to punt the ball.
“We were able to move the ball against them, but then we would shoot ourselves in the foot,” Luttrell said.
The Spartans were able to move the ball at other times in the game, but penalties and other miscues kept them from reaching the end zone. Alamosa also double-teamed Fuller, shutting down one of Salida’s most potent weapons. “They would always double Ben,” the coach said.
He also said Alamosa had some fast linemen and the team had a hard time blocking them.
Freshman Juan Rivera did a good job in his first outing at left guard for the team. “He did a great job for his first game,” the coach said. “He battled.”
With the loss, Salida is 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the 2A Intermountain League. Alamosa improved to 5-2, 2-1 with the win.
For its last home game on Friday, the Spartans will host Montezuma-Cortez (1-6, 0-3).
“It should be a game,” Luttrell said. “Athlete to athlete, we should be fine if we come out to play. We just have to punch it into the end zone and get our offense going.”
The coach said the team has continued to improve every week but has to be more consistent.