With basketball season winding down and playoffs just around the corner, the Salida High School boys’ basketball team scored a huge league win over Atlas Prep, 72-63, Monday in Colorado Springs.
“It was one we really needed, not only to break our losing streak, but we also needed that league win,” SHS head coach Donnie Kaess said.
The win snapped a three-game skid and got Salida back to .500 overall at 9-9. It also bumped the Spartans over .500 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League at 6-5. Atlas slipped to 10-7, 4-7.
With just one game left before the league tournament, tonight against Buena Vista, Salida won’t be able to crack into the top four and get a first-round bye, but now it will likely get to host a pigtail game Saturday.
Salida started Monday’s game strong and jumped out to an early 12-3 lead. Juniors Max Ferguson and Leif Gislason both hit 3-pointers during the stretch while junior Myles Godina added a pair of buckets from the inside.
Atlas Prep responded with a 7-0 run to cut Salida’s lead to 2, 12-10, but then Salida went on a 7-0 run of its own. Junior Jonah Ellis then hit a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter to give the Spartans a 24-18 lead heading into the second.
“We started off really good, but then we let them back in it,” Kaess said.
The Gryphons outscored Salida 17-9 in the second quarter to go into halftime leading by 2, 35-33.
Salida stayed close to Atlas in the third, and with just over a minute left in the quarter junior Elijah Roberts hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 44-44. After an Atlas bucket, Gislason tied the game 46-46, and Ellis gave Salida the lead with a basket from behind the arch.
“Ellis hit a big 3-pointer in the third to put us back up,” the coach said.
The contest was tied 53-53 early in the fourth quarter, but Salida was able to finish strong to get the win.
“We played hard the whole game, but toward the end we stepped it up,” Kaess said. “Our defense was really good in the fourth. We also finished our shots, took care of the ball and made our free throws down the stretch.”
Ellis assisted Godina to put Salida in front and then scored a pair of baskets that gave Salida a 61-55 lead. Atlas was within a basket of Salida with just over a minute left in the contest, but Godina hit a shot and then Ferguson and Ellis both made a pair of late free throws to secure the win.
Godina finished with 23 points to lead Salida. Gislason scored 20, Ellis added 12, Ferguson chipped in 7 while Roberts and sophomore Braden Collins both scored 5.
“I thought we did a really good job sharing the ball and not rushing our offense,” Kaess said, noting the team had 22 assists against Atlas.
The coach was also happy with the way Godina and Gislason played in foul trouble. “They both had three fouls in the first half,” Kaess said. “It was huge for those guys to show some maturity and not foul out of the game.”
Salida will conclude its regular season by hosting the Buena Vista Demons (6-11, 3-8) at 7:30 p.m. tonight following the girls’ game.