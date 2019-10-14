The Salida High School boys’ soccer team scored its most lopsided victory of the season Saturday, shutting out the James Irwin Jaguars 5-0 during its homecoming contest at the SHS stadium.
Senior Cole Walters-Schaler scored three goals in the victory. Senior Bowman Russell and sophomore Flyn Brown also scored for the Spartans while senior Quinn Bosanko assisted four of the team’s goals.
“It feels really good,” Walters-Schaler said about his hat trick. “We know going into the rest of the season that we have to make as many goals as we can count. That’s our team mentality: We have to put everything away as soon as possible.”
Every goal is important since Salida tied Atlas Prep and goal-differential could be a factor in deciding who wins the league, Walters-Schaler said.
“Goals are what we’ve been lacking in tight games,” said Salida head coach Ben Oswald. “It’s good to see they remember where the back of the net is.”
It didn’t take Salida long to get on the scoreboard Saturday. In the fifth minute, Bosanko centered a corner kick to Walters-Schaler. Walters-Schaler was unable to head the ball into the net, but he got a second chance when he landed and immediately booted the ball into the goal.
Ten minutes later, Bosanko assisted Walters-Schaler again, playing a long pass ahead of Walters-Schaler, who controlled the ball with his chest and then beat the goalie one on one to put Salida up 2-0.
Later in the half, sophomore Riggs Gorby passed to an open Brown, who fired a hard shot. The Jaguar goalie, however, was able to get a hand on it, deflecting it off the crossbar and out.
Salida kept attacking and scored less than a minute later. Bosanko had the ball at the top of the goal box with teammates running with him on both sides. Bosanko passed to Russell on his left and Russell capitalized on the opportunity to put Salida up 3-0.
“Bowman had a really good strike on that one,” Oswald said.
Later in the half, sophomore Arlo Follet blasted a shot that hit the bottom of the crossbar and bounced out. Brown then chased down a ball in James Irwin’s goal box, but collided with the goalie before getting a shot off.
Brown found the back of the net four minutes into the second half. Bosanko played a through ball behind a defender and Brown kicked it in.
“Bosanko’s second and fourth assists are an indication that we’ve made some progress,” Oswald said, noting that Bosanko typically plays the ball to his teammates’ feet, but on Saturday played in front of them and let them chase the balls down.
Salida scored its fifth goal in the 59th minute when Walters-Schaler scored from about 20 yards out with a shot that found the corner.
James Irwin didn’t have a lot of scoring chances but created a couple late. Senior Nico Wilson headed away one corner, however, and sophomore Quinn Phillips was there to deflect another shot.
Oswald said the team’s defense is strong and the team is now working on developing its attack.
“We moved the ball quite well today,” Oswald said. “There was enough pressure to make us think, but it wasn’t over the top so we had an opportunity to work on our pattern play, which I was pleased with.”
The coach named Bosanko and Walters-Schaler the men of the match for their “outstanding play.”
The game was the first in 11 days for Salida after two games were postponed last week.
“We haven’t had a game in a while so we were hungry to get on the field,” Walters-Schaler said. “The fans helped us; it was a great atmosphere.”
Salida’s junior varsity also beat James Irwin, 1-0. Junior Kai Brown scored the game-winner.
Salida will play three games on the road this week, beginning at Ellicott today.
The Spartans are currently 9-0-1 overall and lead the state in the Ratings Percentage Index.
“Next week is a big week for us,” Oswald said. “We’re hoping to retain that No. 1 ranking going into the playoffs. That would be massive.”