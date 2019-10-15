The Salida High School boys’ soccer team started a little slowly against Ellicott Monday, but the team erupted for eight goals in the second half to take down the Thunderhawks, 11-1.
“At halftime I told them we’ve got to stop lollygagging around and put the press on them,” said Salida head coach Ben Oswald. “The moment we did that we started crushing them.”
Some different Spartans started for Salida. They scored early and never trailed in the contest but didn’t dominate as much as the team proved it was capable of after the break. “Everybody got some really good game time,” Oswald said.
Senior Quinn Bosanko scored from about 20 yards out to give Salida a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.
Twenty minutes later, Bosanko assisted senior Cole Walters-Schaler to put Salida up 2-0.
Ellicott responded with a goal of its own to cut Salida’s lead in half.
Right before halftime, however, Bosanko assisted sophomore Flyn Brown to put Salida back up by 2.
In the second half, Salida put its normal starters in and began rattling off goals.
In the 44th minute, there was a scrum in the goal box, and Walters-Schaler was able to get the ball and kick it into the net.
Four minutes later, Bosanko assisted senior Bowman Russell.
Two minutes after that, Bosanko scored his second goal of the game.
Three minutes later, Brown got a one-on-one opportunity against Ellicott’s goalie and stuffed it in.
In the 58th minute, sophomore Arlo Follet blasted a hard shot. Ellicott’s goalie blocked it but didn’t hold onto the ball, and Walters-Schaler kicked the rebound into the net.
“Their goalkeeper was phenomenal,” Oswald said. “The amount of shots he saved was incredible.”
Salida, however, kept on shooting.
In the 61st minute, Walters-Schaler scored his fourth goal of the game on a solo run.
A minute later, Russell scored his second goal of the contest.
Then, in the last minute of the game, junior Kai Brown scored to end the game a little early because of the 10-goal mercy rule.
“It was a good game for us,” Oswald said. “It was really important that we put them down.”
There were too many good performances in the game for Oswald to name just one man of the match, so he named four: senior Colby Pitts, Follet, Bosanko and Walters-Schaler. “They all had a big influence on the game,” the coach said, adding that Pitts “cleaned up everything in the back.”
The Spartans improved to 10-0-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League with the win. Ellicott slipped to 3-7, 0-4.
Salida will hit the road again on Thursday to play at St. Mary’s (3-7, 2-2). “Our intention is to go put the smack down on them as well,” Oswald said.