The Salida Youth Baseball Organization is discussing options to give local 5- to 12-year-olds a chance to participate in baseball activities this summer.
The organization is asking interested parents to sign up their kids. No fee is currently required to register players because of the pending decision on what activities may take place. For the time being, the organization would like to get kids registered so they can make a more informed decision on what activities may take place, Co-president Mandy Jackson said.
“Our goal as an organization is to make sure that our youth gets to still play baseball even if it will be modified,” Jackson said. “We are looking to continue to build our baseball program this summer by working on skills and fundamentals.”
The league’s start date has been pushed back to the beginning of July. Depending on interest, the season will be modified and consist mainly of in-team practices, no games and teams with fewer than 10 people.
Jackson said Salida Youth Baseball will work with the health department to make sure all local and state guidelines are followed.
Salida Youth Baseball also wanted to thank all of the businesses that purchased new signs for the baseball fields, sponsored teams and purchased decals. Jackson called sponsors the financial backbone of the organization.
More sponsorship opportunities are available and will include a two-year sponsorship banner at Marvin Park, rather than the typical one-year, due to COVID-19’s effect on the season.
Parents can register their kids for baseball at salidarec.com/youthprograms/.
Anyone who has questions about the league and sponsorship opportunities can email SalidaYouthBaseball@gmail.com.