The Salida High School girls’ swimming team made history over the weekend at Colorado College in Colorado Springs by capturing its first ever league championship.
“This meet was all about a team effort from every girl on our team,” SHS head coach Wendy Gorie said. “We knew it was going to be a tight contest between Kent Denver, Salida and Manitou Springs. Salida swimmers were laser focused on scoring for their teammates, and our girls fought all the way until the final relay event for every point.”
The Lady Spartans won the Tri-Peaks League championship with 423 points, followed by Kent Denver (392), Manitou Springs (369), Colorado Academy (268), St. Mary’s Academy (201), La Junta (167), St. Mary’s (125), Fountain Valley (92), Woodland Park (60), Englewood (54) and Platte Canyon (25).
“It was unbelievably exciting for our team to make history at the league meet after they’ve worked so hard this year,” Gorie said.
In addition to the league crown, Salida set three new school records, had three more swimmers qualify for state and swam personal-best times in 21 of the 33 individual events they competed in.
Senior Elise Mishmash set a new school record in 100-yard breaststroke – 1 minute, 8.77 seconds – to win the event.
Freshman Emma Diesslin set a new school record in the 100-yard butterfly, 1:00.02, and placed second.
Mishmash and Diesslin then joined forces with juniors Lily Lengerich and Hannah Rhude to set a new school record in the 400-freestyle relay – 3:46.82.
The same relay team also won the 200 free relay by more than 6 seconds in 1:44.32.
Sophomore Lindsey Baroni qualified for state in two events: the 100 backstroke (1:09.39) and the 200 free (2:14.68).
Sophomore Elena Wheeler qualified in the 200 individual medley (2:34.94).
Freshman Alex Hebert also punched her ticket to state in the 100 breastsroke (1:20.05).
Lots of other Lady Spartans also scored top-16 finishes to score points and help Salida win the league meet.
In the 200 medley relay, senior Megan McMurry, freshman Ember Hill, sophomore Jaesa Carlson and Baroni placed fifth in 2:05.41.
In the 200 free, Rhude placed second (2:08.21), junior Allyna Bright finished third (2:10.81), Baroni placed fifth and freshman Ellie King finished 12th in 2:32.94.
Mishmash led SHS with a second-place finish in the 200 IM (2:13.75), followed by Hill (fifth, 2:33.06), McMurry (sixth, 2:34.42) and Wheeler (seventh, 2:34.94)
In the 50 free, Lengerich placed third in 25.39.
In the 100 butterfly, sophomore Rebecca Russel placed 10th in 1:13.10 while Carlson crossed 11th in 1:13.12.
Lengerich also led SHS in the 100 free with a fourth-place finish (57.39). Junior Abby Nagel placed 13th (1:03.86).
Bright had the team’s best performance in the 500 free, placing third in 5:44.21. Rhude finished fourth in 5:54.47, Russell placed sixth (6:23.06) and King placed eighth (6:41.73).
In the 100 back, Diesslin placed third in 1:01.78, McMurry finished fifth (1:06.85), Baroni placed eighth with a state time, while Nagel crossed 10th (1:10.56).
Hill placed third in the 100 breastsroke (1:14.06), Hebert finished 10th (1:20.05) and Wheeler finished 15th (1:25.02).
Salida, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, will now take its largest contingent ever to the state meet Friday and Saturday at Thornton’s Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center. Salida has 11 individual qualifiers and an additional relay qualifier heading to state, including Baroni, Bright, Carlson, Diesslin, Hebert, Hill, Lengerich, McMurry, Rhude, Russell, Wheeler and defending 100 freestyle champion Mishmash.