High Country Bank went a perfect 8-0 to win the Salida Women’s Softball Association’s league crown this summer, defending its title and staying on top of the league.
“They have some good defensive players, plus they can really bat,” said Elsie Hopkins, the league’s secretary/treasurer, who also plays in the league. “Most of them grew up playing softball.”
The team not only went undefeated, it also scored a lot of lopsided wins during the season, winning six of its games by 14 runs or more.
High Country Bank’s team included Misty Lambert, Jessica Fritz, Kyler Weaver, Gusti Argys, Shelbie Cribari, Brenna Eaker, Kayla Collins, Kristina Smith, Jennifer Davisson, Sara McFarland, Aspen Lofton, Crista Copoulos, Madie Patch and Bryttney Howard.
Split Happens and Wilkins Lumber finished tied for second in the league standings with 4-4 records. Split Happens, however, beat Wilkins Lumber both times they played each other.
Salida Diesel finished 2-6 while The Factory went 1-7.
The league had players ranging from 16-71 years old playing this season, which wrapped up Tuesday.
“Everyone wants to win, but we’re out there to have fun,” Hopkins said. “We sure appreciate our sponsors and the city for keeping the fields mowed. I also want to thank the players for having a good season and just having fun.”