The Salida boys and girls’ cross country teams both ran away with team titles Friday at the 3A Tri-Peaks League meet at Colorado Springs’ Monument Valley Park.
The Spartans had seven runners finish before any other team had a second runner finish, winning the team crown with 29 points.
The Lady Spartans, meanwhile, won their eighth straight league crown with eight runners finishing in the top 20, with 39 team points.
“Some day the streak will end. That’s just how streaks work,” said Salida Head Coach Kenny Wilcox.
“For now, however, the girls can soak in their eighth straight league title. Tonight, everyone on this team can go to sleep as a league champion and join a long list of sisters who share your heritage.
“Our senior guys have known nothing other than league titles for their entire careers,” Wilcox said.
He wanted the boys to take a moment to appreciate their accomplishment before prepping for their next outing.
Thirteen Spartans and Lady Spartans also earned all-league honors with top-15 finishes, while two more claimed all-league honorable mentions.
Bean Minor was Salida’s top finisher at the meet, placing third out of 78 runners with 17 minutes, 10 seconds. When one Spartan finishes, however, a pack of purple usually is right behind; that was the case Friday. Fin Petit finished right behind Minor in fourth with a time of 17:31. Frank DeCew crossed sixth in 17:40, Elijah Wilcox finished seventh in 17:42, Reilly Stack rounded out Salida’s team score crossing ninth in 17:59, Kuper Banghart finished 11th in 17:59 while Jason Joslin also scored all-league honors with a 13th-place finish in 18:12.
Jake Vold, meanwhile, grabbed an all-league honorable mention with a 19th-place finish in 19:27.
“For our top group of guys, we have yet to fully give them their wings,” the coach said. “The long runs are still long, and we threw our biggest workout of the season at them on Tuesday. When their legs find their springs again, look out!”
The Lady Spartans also had a big pack of purple finish at the front of the race. Quinn Smith finished fourth in 20:44, followed by Lanee Dziura (eighth, 21:20), Alex Hebert (ninth, 21:22), Amelia Tonnesen (11th, 21:42), Fern Clark in Salida’s final scoring position (12th, 21:54), Kaylynn Schaffer snagging the final all-league honor (15th, 22:14), Lydia Tonnesen grabbing an all-league honorable mention (16th, 22:16) and Ella Haynes cracking the top-20 (18th, 22:57).
“Without a doubt, Lydia was a major standout today,” Wilcox said. “She simply outworked the field.
“Overall, we weren’t spectacular, but we were very effective in getting the job done in competing. Those tired legs will soon be replaced with stronger and faster legs than you’ve ever known.”
The Spartans won their team title with 29 points, followed by Manitou Springs (93), Buena Vista (99), Ellicott (118), St. Mary’s (132), Colorado Springs Christian (152), La Junta (154), the Vanguard School (194), Lamar (214) and James Irwin (261).
The Lady Spartans took first with 39 points, followed by Vanguard (50), Colorado Springs Christian (70), Buena Vista (75) and Manitou Springs (131).
Florence’s Kylie Simshauser won the girls’ race by a minute in 18:53 while Lamar’s Branden Davis won the boys’ race in 16:50.
Grace Johnson (23rd, 23:57), Ellie King (29th, 25:05), Violet Vogel (30th, 25:07), Lane Baker (35th, 26:27), Kate Adams (40th, 27:42), Izayah Baxter (27th, 20:16), Tristan Jackson (34th, 20:37), Harrison Hales (36th, 20:52), Drew Johnson 948th, 22:05), Dante Marinucci (53rd, 22:44), Logan Merrriam (63rd, 24:11) and Talmage Trujillo (66th, 24:28) also competed in the league meet for Salida.
Salida will next compete in Monte Vista’s meet Friday and then race in the regional championships the following Thursday.