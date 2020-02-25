Registration is now open for the Salida Cyclones swim team, a competitive kids’ swim club that draws swimmers from Buena Vista to Cotopaxi.
Organizers said in a press release the club provides competition, sportsmanship, teamwork, skills and friendship.
Trial membership costs $20 for four practices.
Participants must be able to swim 25 meters freestyle to join. Members will learn freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke.
Registration, fees and practice times can be found at salidacyclones.com.
The first practice will be April 1.
For more information visit the website or call Torrey Lengerich at 719-539-2990.