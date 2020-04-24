As temperatures warm and spring doles out its final helpings of heavy snow, boaters and other recreationists in the Upper Arkansas Valley usually look toward the beginning of the summer season.
Some boaters, undeterred by frigid temperatures and eager to get out on the water, may take advantage of intermittent periods of higher flows let out to fill Front Range reservoirs. But, as with many things, the outbreak of COVID-19 has cast uncertainty on how those traditions will proceed in 2020.
“April is an interesting in-between time where we’re quiet, but we’re getting ready for the summer,” said Fred Morrison, technical buyer for CKS Main Street paddlesports store in Buena Vista. “Right now the levels are low, so even if all things were perfect, not many people would be getting out on the water anyway. You can technically go kayak this, but it’s not fun.”
In other whitewater destinations across the country with different climates, where the boating season has already begun, the industry is seeing effects of COVID-related closures.
“In other parts of the country they are right in the swing of things. North Carolina and the state of Washington are two big examples,” Morrison said. “They have water, it’s definitely paddling season over there, and they’ve gone to the point where they have started closing a lot of stuff.”
North Carolina went under a stay-at-home order after an announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper. Washington was the location of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country and remains one of the states most heavily impacted by the outbreak.
As for CKS’ Paddlefest, which traditionally kicks off the summer recreation season in late May, Morrison said organizers were still moving ahead with the expectation the event would happen while bracing for the possibility that things may change.
Morrison said North Carolina boaters were starting to see roads accessing put-ins barricaded.
Kayak manufacturer Dagger released a guide on how to get on the river responsibly, including keeping travel distance short, keeping a 6-foot distance between others on and off the water and avoiding crowds at put-ins and take-outs.
“Choose trips that are a little closer to home to avoid the need to make stops where you may encounter more people,” Dagger’s guide advised.
While kayaking and rafting can be done solo, the practice is dangerous and generally discouraged among boaters.
Even while kayaking in a group, it’s fairly easy to keep a distance between people while on the river, Morrison said, but much more difficult when shuttling in the same vehicle to and from put-ins and take-outs.
“If you’re on the water, I guess it’s fine, but it’s that whole aspect of if you’re shuttling, if you’re riding in a car with someone,” he said.
Kayaking and rafting whitewater always carry risks, and Morrison said boaters should shy away from more difficult rapids while emergency medical systems are already stressed.
“On the harder Class IV and V runs, people are really trying to say, ‘Hey, maybe you shouldn’t go there, considering that if you did get hurt you’d be a burden to the medical system,’” he said.
Boaters are finding solutions for how to get on the river during the outbreak, Morrison said.
“My buddies in White Salmon, Washington, were saying that two of them went and paddled something, then they both jogged back, both came in their own cars,” he said. “The other thing they’re saying is that if you live in the same household, you should be able to kayak and shuttle together. My roommate’s a kayaker, so I have the ability to go kayak with her.”
You could also experience the river by standing in it rather than floating on top of it. “Fishing is still perfectly good, because fishing is very good social isolation,” he said.
“Trail riding, hiking, all that stuff is good to stay isolated and has even been recommended by Gov. Polis.”