The Salida High School girls’ basketball team pulled down their first win of the season, 49-24, as they roped in the Lady Cowboys of Gunnison with their strong half-court defense Thursday during a three-day tournament in Florence.
“We have been focusing on playing more intensely,” coach Heather Eagen said. “Our half-court defense caused a lot of turnovers today, leading to some nice layups.”
The Lady Spartans are now 1-4 for the season and 0-0 in league play. Gunnison is 0-4, 0-0.
Senior Zakiah Berry led the team with 16 points, while junior Rachel Pelino scored 9 and freshman Isabeau Kaess put up 8.
Eagen said the team has also been focusing on ball control, trying to cut down on their turnovers.
“I think we had 18 turnovers tonight, which sounds high, but was about half of what we had last game,” Eagen said. “We also had eight girls score tonight, which is great.”
Toward the end of the game, Eagen said she tried to get some of younger players on the court.
“For some of our girls, this was their first time playing varsity,” Eagen said. “They did a great job.”
The Lady Spartans will take the court again today, facing off against the Weld Central Lady Rebels, while Saturday they will face tournament host the Florence Lady Huskies.
“I think (Weld Central) may be the best team in the tournament, scoring around 50 points a game. We will have to really step up our defense,” Eagen said. “And Florence is always a very competitive team.”
Saturday’s game against Florence will be the Lady Spartans’ last game before their winter holiday break.