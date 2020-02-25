Vince Marchase was named tournament champion at the Chaffee County U.S. Bowling Congress Open Championship Saturday and Sunday at Split Happens Bowling Center.
Marchase finished first in the all events handicap division with a score of 2,230.
Speedy Auto, with team members Tim Gohr, Dennis Ensminger, Stan Embry, Kirby Miller and Norman Veasman, took first place honors in team competition with a combined score of 3,376.
Roger Gaalaas finished at or near the top in several divisions. Gaalaas took first in doubles with partner Michael Stolba with a score of 1,520. Gaalaas also finished first in singles with a 783 and second in all events handicap with a 2,192.
Robert Gower and John Hixenbaugh finished second in doubles with a score of 1,488. Gower also took second-place honors in all events scratch with a score of 1,829.
Also in singles, Daniel Smith placed second with a 762 and Fred Pugh took third with a 725.
Tim Walker Jr. took third in all events handicap with a score of 2,188.
Eric McGowan placed first in the all events scratch division with a score of 1,947.
The tournament also featured fundraising for the Bowlers to Veterans Link, a charity that the bowling congress has supported for many years by supporting Homelake Veterans Home in Monte Vista. This past weekend more than $700 was raised for the veterans home.