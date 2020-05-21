Life Time, owner of the Leadville Race Series, announced Wednesday that all 2020 Leadville-based mountain bike and running events will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kimo Seymour, president of Life Time Athletic Events, said in a press release that they plan to bring the events back in 2021.
The Leadville Race Series includes nine events from June through August that bring nearly 6,000 athletes plus friends and family to Leadville. In 2019, the series brought $18.5 million in local economic impact to Lake County.