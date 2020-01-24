The Ice Bowl disc golf tournament will return to Buena Vista Feb. 2 to collect money and nonperishable food to fight hunger.
The 18-hole competition will kick off at 10 a.m. at Amy Lynch Memorial Disc Golf Course in the BV River Park.
The entry fee of $20, $10 and 10 nonperishable items or 20 nonperishable items will be used to fill the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission pantry.
The Ice Bowl first came to BV in 2016, said Logan Myers, organizer of this year’s event.
Then, 30 participants gathered 144 pounds of food.
“We are looking to blow that amount out of the water this year,” he said. “The goal is 250 pounds of food and at least $200.”
The Ice Bowl began in the college town of Columbia, Missouri, in 1987 from a yearning for winter to be over and disc golf season to commence.
It’s since grown into a nationwide event, with disc golf organizations holding tournaments to raise donations for food banks.
Myers said Colorado has been the top-contributing state in the Ice Bowl for the past two years. This year’s Ice Bowl in BV will be the first the Buena Vista Disc Golf Club has put on since being approved as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
“I wanted to get some more events going where we could contribute back to the community,” Myers said.
That, and the snow-or-shine tournament adds another way to have more fun in the winter.
Whether you’ll be tossing a disc or not, Myers said the group will happily accept any donations made at the event.
In addition to the tournament, separate competitions will take place, doling out prizes for things like closest to pin and putting.