Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges hunters to log in early to the agency’s new Hunting Reservation System so they’ll be ready to start reserving hunt locations when reservations can be accepted on Aug. 18.
The Hunting Reservation Page at CPW’s website, cpw.state.co.us, provides information about hunting opportunities on 21 properties, primarily offering small game and waterfowl, according to a press release.
While reservations will not be accepted until 12:01 a.m. Aug. 18, hunters can visit the new online system now to make sure they can log into their account and are familiar with the system.
Hunters must make reservations for all properties that require them, either online or through the new reservation phone number, 800-244-5613. Hunt site reservations will continue to be free at participating locations.
CPW officials said reservations will now be available a true 14 days in advance and will no longer be impacted by holidays.