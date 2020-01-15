Salida Recreation will give kids a chance to see how good a baller they are on Jan. 24 when it hosts a Denver Nuggets Skills Challenge.
The competition will test the basketball players’ shooting, dribbling and passing skills.
“Everybody who participates will have an opportunity to move on to a regional competition,” said Salida Rec’s Ryan Wiegman. “It’s a good way to test your skills against other kids in the state.”
The free competition will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Longfellow Elementary School gym.
Kids who will be 6-13 years old on April 30 are eligible to participate.
Registration will take place at Longfellow before the event begins.
For more information, contact Wiegman at SalidaRaces@cityofsalida.com.