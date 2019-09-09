The Salida High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams competed with some Colorado and New Mexico powerhouses Saturday at the Joe Vigil Open in Alamosa.
Racing Dakota Ridge, Durango, Thompson Valley, The Classical Academy and New Mexico’s Los Alamos and Albuquerque Academy, the Spartans still finished near the top.
Of 25 teams, the Salida boys finished fifth while the girls placed sixth.
“A meet like this will prepare us well for any and everything that will come our way down the road,” Salida head coach Kenny Wilcox said. “Today we got better.”
The Salida boys who scored for the team all finished within 35 seconds of each other, placing between 24th and 41st in a field of 376 runners.
“The strength of our guys’ team will be found in the strength of our pack,” Wilcox said. “We don’t have anyone running under 16 minutes, but when Spartan jerseys start to cross your line of sight, you’re likely to see more in quick order.”
Senior Frank DeCew led Salida’s pack Saturday, crossing 24th in 17 minutes, 10 seconds.
“Frank got out strong and never looked back as he charged his way to a new Colorado (personal record),” Wilcox said.
Seniors Bean Minor and Fin Petit finished together in 17:27, placing 29th and 30th, respectively.
Sophomore Elijah Wilcox finished 37th in 17:35 while senior Reilly Stack scored the team’s final points, crossing 41st in 17:45.
“Our guys were in ninth place after 1 mile, moved up to sixth at mile 2 and then slipped by TCA in the final 1.1 (miles),” Wilcox said. Salida finished 4 points ahead of TCA, Class 3A’s No. 1-ranked team.
“There will no doubt be a few more battles between these two schools before this season comes to a rest,” the coach said.
Kuper Banghart (61st, 18:16), Jason Joslin (121st, 19:19), Izayah Baxter (243rd, 21:43), Drew Johnson (250th, 21:57), Talmage Trujillo (354th, 27:42) and Logan Merriam (355th, 27:43) also competed for the Spartans.
Albuquerque Academy won the team title with 66 points, followed by Los Alamos (77), Dakota Ridge (110), Durango (136), Salida (156), TCA (160), Thompson Valley (185), Bayfield (259), Alamosa (273) and Widefield (337) in 10th.
In the girls’ race, every Lady Spartan who raced last week ran faster on Saturday in Alamosa. Several were about 90 seconds to three minutes faster.
“What a difference a week makes,” Wilcox said.
Freshman Quinn Smith used a strong kick at the end to be Salida’s first finisher, placing 44th of 284 runners in 21:19. Senior Amelia Tonnesen led the team for most of the race and ended up finishing just a second behind Smith in 45th.
Junior Fern Clark crossed 54th in 21:34. Junior Kaylynn Shaffer finished 62nd in 22:02, while freshman Alex Hebert scored the team’s final points, crossing 106th in 23:09.
Violet Vogel (115th, 23:30), Ella Haynes (119th, 23:35), Grace Johnson (121st, 23:40), Elena Wheeler (132nd, 23:52), Lydia Tonnesen (133rd, 23:54), Ellie King (182nd, 25:15), Tatum Fisher (193rd, 25:38) and Lane Baker (200th, 25:49) also made some strides for Salida in the race.
“Today’s race confirms something I’ve suspected for a while. I truly believe we can have five or more gals (run) under 21 minutes this season,” Wilcox said.
“If we can do that, we will be a force in 3A girls’ (cross country). Our fitness is improving with each week and staying on track with our training will give us a shot at attaining that goal.”
Los Alamos won the girls’ team title with 63 points, followed by TCA (64), Albuquerque Academy (74), Durango (82), Thompson Valley (87), Salida (265), Dakota Ridge (270), Taos (282), Pecos (320) and Alamosa (325) in 10th.
TCA’s Sawyer Wilson won the girls’ race in 18:47 while Dakota Ridge’s Connor Ohlson won the boys’ race in 15:23, finishing less than a second ahead of TCA’s Mason Norman.
The Spartans’ next race will take place Saturday in Gunnison.