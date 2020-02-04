Monarch Mountain will celebrate telemark skiing Saturday with its annual Telefestivus festival.
Equipment demos, free telemark clinics, a “feats of strength” race, a social hike to Mirkwood, avalanche beacon practice and an “Airing of Grievances” group ski are all part of the day’s planned activities.
“Telefestivus is becoming a highlight of the season for free-heelers at Monarch,” Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch events manager, said. “Telefestivus includes both educational and fun activities for all levels of skiers.”
Equipment demos will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for anyone looking to try out some of the latest telemark gear.
A free, one-hour telemark clinic for beginner, intermediate and advanced free-heelers will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
At noon, telemarkers will race uphill and then downhill through the gates on Freeway in the Feats of Strength race. A mass start will take place at the bottom of Freeway and the first person to cross the finish line will be crowned champion.
At 1:30 p.m., a guided social hike to Mirkwood will take place.
Beacon practice will take place at 2 p.m.
The Airing of Grievances group ski down Tele Alley and to Sidewinder Bar will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Participants can register and get more information about all of the events at the Monarch tent that will be set up in the demo area. Participants will need a lift ticket or uphill pass to participate in events.
“Monarch continues to cater to telemark skiers, and our fresh snow conditions makes telemark skiing a real joy to experience,” Wadsworth said.
Also on Saturday, the COSMIC Race the Divide is scheduled to take place at 7 a.m. at Monarch. To find out more about the race and to register, visit CosmicSki.com/event/monarch.