Smoke, inclement weather and a lack of officials have resulted in several changes to the Salida High School boys’ soccer schedule.
Salida was scheduled to host Manitou Springs on Thursday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Manitou Springs, SHS athletic director Jim Coscarella said. The game will be rescheduled later.
The postponement was the second of the week for SHS. Tuesday’s game at Ellicott has been rescheduled for Monday. The game had to be postponed because of a lack of available officials, Salida head coach Ben Oswald said. That contest will now be the first of three games on the road next week for the Spartans, preceding matches at St. Mary’s Thursday and Lamar on Saturday.
The Spartans, however, still have a homecoming contest scheduled for Saturday. Salida will play James Irwin, with the junior varsity team taking the field at 10 a.m. and the varsity following at noon. That game was originally scheduled for Oct. 3 but was postponed to this weekend due to smoke from the Decker Fire.