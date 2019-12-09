The Salida High School boys’ basketball team split its first two games of the season over the weekend. The Spartans ran all over Del Norte in an 82-47 victory Friday, but lost a defensive battle Saturday at Pagosa Springs, 50-35.
To start their season, the Spartans were full of energy and jumped all over the Tigers in the first quarter, taking a 23-5 lead.
“I think we came out pretty hot in that game,” Salida head coach Donnie Kaess said. “The boys were excited and anxious to play.”
Junior Leif Gislason knocked down his first two shots to put Salida up 5-0. Junior Max Ferguson added 8 in the quarter and junior Myles Godina scored 6 to help Salida take the big, early lead.
Gislason, Godina and Ferguson got into some foul trouble in the second quarter, and Del Norte went on a little run while they were on the bench. Those three players, however, all finished the game without fouling out.
The Spartans took a 38-20 lead into halftime and extended their lead in the third and fourth quarters, getting points from every player who stepped onto the court.
“We pretty much controlled the game from start to finish,” Kaess said.
Godina led Salida with 20 points. Junior Jonah Ellis and Gislason both scored 14. Ferguson scored 9, sophomore Aaron Morgan added 8, sophomore Damon Redfeather scored 7, sophomore Braden Collins and senior Nico Granzella both chipped in 4 while junior Kai Brown scored 2.
The next night in Pagosa, however, defense was the name of the game.
“Both teams were going at it defensively,” Kaess said. “It was tough for either of us to get any points.”
At halftime, Salida trailed the Pirates, 17-13.
“We had a hard time getting into a rhythm offensively,” Kaess said. “We were missing shots around the rim and other shots we normally make, but that’s how it goes early in the season.”
Gislason also picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and sat out most of the half, hurting Salida’s rebounding.
“He was getting a ton of rebounds in the first half,” Kaess said.
The Spartans managed to stay close to the Pirates and started fouling late in the fourth quarter to try to close the gap. Pagosa, however, hit eight of 10 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
Ellis led Salida with 18 points in the game.
“He’s doing really good out there so far,” Kaess said.
Next, Salida will compete in Buena Vista’s tournament this weekend. The Spartans will play Middle Park at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the first round at Darren Patterson Christian Academy.