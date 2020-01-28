Bowling a 300 game is exciting enough, but Eric McGowan also received a $300 check for his accomplishment.
Rick Holland, owner of Split Happens presented the check Monday for the game McGowan bowled on Jan. 19. The $300 is awarded to someone bowling a 300 on a sanctioned league. McGowan was bowling on a mixed league.
Since bowling that 300, he has bowled two 299 games.
“I’ve been bowling in the men’s league for 25 years,” McGowan said. “This was my third 300.”
Holland opened Split Happens on Jan. 1, 2018, and this is the first 300 game bowled there since opening. The last 300 game was when it was Super Bowl Lanes and Steve Verco bowled a 300 in November 2017.
Holland is now in the process of forming a youth league for summer, and McGowan will be one of the instructors.