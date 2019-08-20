The Salida High School boys’ golf team began its season Monday at the Florence Husky Invitational at Sumo Golf Course, playing in some of toughest conditions the golfers may see this year.
Salida finished ninth of 13 teams in the tournament, which was also the first of three 3A Tri-Peaks competitions.
“It was a good start,” Salida head coach Barry Spence said. “I was telling the kids that it’s probably going to be downhill from here as far as conditions go; it was rough with the wind and (high) temperatures. It shouldn’t be much harder than this.”
Spence said the course is wide open and out in the plains, enabling the wind to really blow through.
Senior Miles Murphy shot a 92 to lead the Spartans. “Miles played a lot better than he did at qualifying,” Spence said. “A 92 is pretty respectable for the conditions.”
Sophomore Jake Hergert, playing is his first varsity tournament, shot a 114 for Salida.
Junior Isaac LaGree shot a 116 to round out Salida’s team score, while freshman Cayden Horton, who was also playing his first varsity tournament, shot a 119.
As a team, the Spartans shot a 322 to place ninth.
“I would have liked to have been fifth or sixth, but that’s a goal to work on for next time,” Spence said.
St. Mary’s had three players shoot in the 70s and threw out an 82 en route to the team title. St. Mary’s shot a 223 to take first while Pueblo West shot a 250 to take second.
St. Mary’s also won the individual title; Peter Stiner shot an even-par 72 to place first.
“St. Mary’s has a really good squad,” Spence said. “It looks like they’re the team to beat in the Tri-Peaks.”
Trinidad’s Lance Peters finished one shot behind Stiner to take second.
Lamar finished third with a 252, followed by Buena Vista (265), Trinidad (270), La Junta (270), Fowler (310), Manitou Springs (315), Salida, Pueblo County (329), Colorado Springs Christian School (337), Florence (343) and James Irwin (355), according to Iwanamaker.com.
The Spartans will be back in action today in Cañon City, playing at the Four Mile Ranch Golf Club. Spence said he’s going to take a different group of players to Cañon City because he didn’t want his players missing the first two days of school.